Owner of Pine Manor hopes to fix fire damage

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The smell of ash and smoke still lingers at Pine Manor just days after a massive fire engulfed much of the building Tuesday night.

Owner Wesley Gibson was in Florida at the time of the fire and says about $5 million worth of antiques were damaged.

"We were more concerned about our children's pictures and all of the personal family photographs and mementos," Gibson said.

Local media members were allowed access inside the manor Friday to get a closer look at the damage. The floor was covered in ash, debris, broken glass and water. Gibson says getting rid of the odor is one of his main focuses.

"Smoke residue is what permeates a house. So the biggest challenge is, 'How do you remove that?' (We'll) probably have to go to the foundation and start all over, "Gibson said.

Gibson bought the home, a 24,000 square foot property on three and a half acres of land, in 1998 and has been remodeling it ever since, calling it his personal project.

Gibson believes the fixes could take a few years and is hoping to get a permit from the city of Carbondale in order to try and add another floor to the building.

"We'd like to with the city's approval," Gibson said. "That will be a debate that I'm sure that we'll have."

About 70% of the home suffered fire damage, but Gibson says the manor would've been a complete loss had it not been for one of his neighbors and the efforts of a dozen fire crews.

"That was a major battle so without their response it would be much worse," Gibson said.

Neighbor Grace Hovatter, an Alabama native who's lived near Pine Manor for about 19 years, says Wednesday's fire was the largest she's ever seen.

"It was pretty horrendous, it was pretty hot and it seemed to go very fast," Hovatter said.

News 3 talked with the neighbor who called 9-1-1 Wednesday night, but she declined to give her name or go on camera. She says she was out inspecting the gutters at her home when she noticed a large plume of smoke over the manor and called the fire department.

Gibson says he'll try and rebuild the roof by using more fire-safe materials.

"Slate roof, aluminum roof, cement tile roof, we're going to do everything we can if we do rebuild, to build this with much more stringent fire protection," Gibson said.

Pine Manor serves as a wedding venue, hosting around 15 to 20 weddings each year. Gibson, a financial consultant, also uses the building to hold training sessions for clients.

Gibson said a wedding scheduled for this weekend will be moved to Oak Manor, which is down the street from Pine Manor. The wedding, along with other previously scheduled weddings at Pine Manor, will be moved free of charge.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.