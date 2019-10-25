Body found in Cape Girardeau, investigation underway

An Illinois task force that examined the safety of pharmacy practices in the state is recommending that pharmacists take breaks and take more time when dispensing medications.
(WSIL) -- Due to the forecast showing large amounts of rain Saturday, several communities are cancelling or postponing weekend events.
Jefferson County authorities are searching for multiple suspects wanted in connection with a shooting.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The bridge will reopen at 3:30 p.m.
Friday is a transition day ahead of a big rain maker set to impact the region on Saturday.
A Michigan couple with seven children and 21 grandchildren has claimed an $80 million Powerball prize.
If you've been interested in learning about flying a drone, you may want to attend one of three free courses on the subject at Shawnee Community College.
The popular elephants exhibit at the St. Louis Zoo will grow by one next year.
According to the Franklin County EMA, authorities have captured a man they had been searching for since he ran away from police Wednesday morning.
A Harrisburg native is using her story of addiction in hopes of raising awareness.
