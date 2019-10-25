Body found in Cape Girardeau, investigation underway

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Police are investigating after a body was found Friday afternoon in the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue.

The body was in dense vegetation near the fence line of an alleyway.

Cape Girardeau officers say the body is believe to be a male, but it was in an advanced state of decomposition. Additional testing will be required to positively identify the person.

Investigators say no foul play was evident at the scene.