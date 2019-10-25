2 KCK men sentenced for kidnapping, robbing women - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 KCK men sentenced for kidnapping, robbing women

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two Kansas City, Kansas, men have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms for kidnapping and robbing three women.

The Kansas City Star reports that 37-year-old Anthony Williams and 34-year-old Jamerl Wortham were sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri. Williams was sentenced to four consecutive life terms without parole. Wortham was sentenced to 60 years without parole.

The crimes occurred in April 2016. The men and a third man stole a Jaguar in Kansas City, Kansas, and drove into Kansas City, Missouri. They kidnapped a woman waiting for an Uber, then later forced two women in a Toyota Camry into that car's backseat.

The men drove the two vehicles back across the state line, then later forced all three women to withdraw money from an ATM.

