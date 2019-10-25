Poor advocacy group protests at McConnell's office - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Poor advocacy group protests at McConnell's office

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A group that advocates for the poor stopped at Sen. Mitch McConnell's office in northern Kentucky during a national tour.

Activists with the Poor People's Campaign, led by the Rev. William Barber, attempted to deliver a letter to McConnell's office in Covington Friday but were not allowed in the building, according to a release from the group. They were told the office was on private property. Police were at the scene but no one was arrested.

Barber wanted to a deliver a letter to McConnell's staff requesting a meeting with the GOP's Senate caucus. Barber has said turning out more poor voters could tip U.S. Senate elections in Kentucky and North Carolina next year.

The campaign is planning stops Corbin, Hazard and Georgetown in Kentucky over the next few days.

