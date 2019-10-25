1 injured, multiple suspects at large in Woodlawn shooting

WOODLAWN (WSIL) -- Jefferson County authorities are searching for multiple suspects wanted in connection with a shooting.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of North Main in Woodlawn around 1 a.m.

Sheriff Jeff Bullard says one person was shot and taken to a St. Louis hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim.

Bullard says the sheriff's department has identified at least one suspect in the shooting, and is working on learning the identities of the others.

If you have any information, call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at (618) 244-8004.