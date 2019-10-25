1 injured, multiple suspects at large in Woodlawn shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

1 injured, multiple suspects at large in Woodlawn shooting

Posted: Updated:

WOODLAWN (WSIL) -- Jefferson County authorities are searching for multiple suspects wanted in connection with a shooting.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of North Main in Woodlawn around 1 a.m.

Sheriff Jeff Bullard says one person was shot and taken to a St. Louis hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim.

Bullard says the sheriff's department has identified at least one suspect in the shooting, and is working on learning the identities of the others.

If you have any information, call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at (618) 244-8004.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.