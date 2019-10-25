Chicago teachers' strike sidelines athletes, future hopes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago teachers' strike sidelines athletes, future hopes

By JOHN O'CONNOR
Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A strike by Chicago teachers has moved from the picket line to the playing field.

The walkout that began Oct. 17 has blocked many fall-sports teams from post-season play.

Khalyl (kuh-LEEL') Warren is a senior Simeon Career Academy football player. The team is ranked third in the state but can't chase a state title. Warren says the state playoffs are a showcase for athletes pursuing a college scholarship.

Ian Bacon is a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the Illinois High School Association for excluding Chicago cross-country runners from the state meet. The Jones College Prep senior says the legal action is to protect future athletes as well as help current ones.

The Chicago Teachers Union says it sympathizes with the athletes. A school district spokesman didn't respond with comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

