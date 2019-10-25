Judge rules for governor in feud with lieutenant governor - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge rules for governor in feud with lieutenant governor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has won another round of a legal fight with the state's lieutenant governor over who can hire and fire the lieutenant governor's staff.

A judge ruled Friday that the Republican governor has "superseding authority" to hire and fire employees assigned to the lieutenant governor's office. In doing so, Judge Phillip Shepherd granted a motion for summary judgment sought by Bevin's legal team.

Shepherd's ruling comes in an extraordinary legal fight between Bevin and Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton.

Hampton sought a ruling declaring she had appointing authority for members of her office. She's seeking reinstatement of two assistants fired by Bevin's administration without her consent.

Bevin faces a tough reelection challenge from Democrat Andy Beshear on Nov. 5. Bevin dropped Hampton from his ticket earlier this year.

