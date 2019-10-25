Senate confirms Kavanaugh's ex-clerk as federal judge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Senate confirms Kavanaugh's ex-clerk as federal judge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. Senate has confirmed a federal judge nominated by President Donald Trump to the Western District of Kentucky despite being deemed unqualified by the American Bar Association.

News outlets report 37-year-old Justin Walker was confirmed Thursday by a party-line vote of 50-41.

Walker is a conservative who works as an associate professor of law at the University of Louisville. He's clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and was a vocal champion for Kavanaugh during his nomination.

Walker was nominated by Trump and backed by Republicans, especially Kavanaugh and U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, despite the ABA believing Walker wasn't qualified. The ABA listed many concerns, including Walker's lack of significant trial experience. He's worked on one trial and one deposition.

Walker succeeds Judge Joseph McKinley.

