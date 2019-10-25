Grassy Road to reopen Friday afternoon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Grassy Road to reopen Friday afternoon

Posted: Updated:

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Grassy Road Bridge, just west of Route 148, will reopen Friday afternoon.

The bridge will reopen at 3:30 p.m.

Some minor work remains to be done, but it will be completed in the next week under flaggers as needed. 

The bridge has been under construction since September 30, 2019.

