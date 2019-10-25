The Latest: Beshear promises busy first week if elected

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on campaigning by Kentucky's candidates for governor (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Democrat Andy Beshear is promising a busy first week on the job if he's elected governor in Kentucky.

Beshear, the state's attorney general, is challenging Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in the Nov. 5 election.

During an interview on WFPL-FM on Friday, Beshear said he'd use the governor's reorganization powers to appoint a new state school board. He said the state needs an education board that prioritizes public education over the creation of for-profit charter schools.

Beshear said he would rescind Bevin's proposed Medicaid waiver, which seeks to require some "able-bodied" Medicaid recipients to get a job, go to school or volunteer to keep their benefits.

And Beshear said he'd sign an executive order restoring voting rights for all nonviolent felons who have completed their sentences.

Beshear said those actions would set the tone for his administration.

8:40 a.m.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has started making his closing case for a second term in Kentucky.

At the start of a daylong bus tour Friday, Bevin said Kentuckians are better off than they were four years ago. The governor pointed to job growth and surges in investments and exports of Kentucky products.

Bevin is heading toward a Nov. 5 showdown against his Democratic challenger, Attorney General Andy Beshear. The two rivals for governor have three debates in coming days and will be crisscrossing the state ahead of the election.

Bevin was joined by other statewide Republican candidates for a campaign swing through western Kentucky on Friday. Bevin urged Kentuckians to "vote your values and not your party." It's been one of his themes in appealing for support from conservative Democrats.

