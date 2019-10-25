Incoming rain cancels, postpones weekend events - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Incoming rain cancels, postpones weekend events

(WSIL) -- Due to the forecast showing large amounts of rain Saturday, several communities are cancelling or postponing weekend events.

Canceled events include:

  • Harrisburg Freshman/Sophomore Football Game
  • Giant City Roll, Stroll or Bike
  • Pinckneyville Mardi Gras Car Show
  • Johnston City Lions Club Fish Fry

Postponed events include:

  • Royalton Hayride moved to Friday, October 25 at 6:30
  • Benton Fall Festival, November 2, 3 to 8 p.m. at Benton Community Park
  • Giant City Trunk or Treat moved inside the visitors center
  • Zeigler Boo Bash moved to Halloween
  • Herrin Pumpkins at the Park, Sunday, October 27, 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Massac County Trunk or Treat, November 2, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

