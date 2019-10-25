OSHA proposes $1.59M fine after deadly silicone plant blast - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

OSHA proposes $1.59M fine after deadly silicone plant blast

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed fining a Chicago-area silicone factory $1.59 million for safety violations uncovered after an explosion at the plant that killed four workers .

The agency announced Friday it found 12 willful federal safety violations at AB Specialty Silicones in Waukegan following the May 3 explosion.

OSHA says it has placed the company in its Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

It says the company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, to request an informal conference with OSHA's area director, or to contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from AB Specialty Silicones Friday.

Waukegan is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Chicago.

