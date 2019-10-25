Job Squad: October 25, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Several businesses are looking to hire in this week's Job Squad report.

Marion Bridal is looking for a part-time Bridal Consultant. The store is focused on sizes 12+ and will be opening in mid-November. The right candidate should be able to lift 25 pounds overhead regularly, use software programs such as Excel, and on their feet for extended periods. To apply or for more information contact Marion Bridal at marionbridal@stainless-industries.com or message the Facebook page.

Egyptian Health Department is looking to hire a mental health therapist. This position requires a Bachelor's Degree in Human Services but a Master's Degree is preferred. This position will be at the Carmi location. If interested, send an application, resume and three letters of reference to Tammy Karnes at 1412 US 45 North, Eldorado, IL. or tkarnes@egyptian.org. tkarnes@egyptian.org.

AISIN is hiring an Assembly Team Member. The position is for both first and second shifts (must be able to work either) and full-time. The company is also looking for a Production Engineer. This position is also full-time. A high school diploma or GED is required. Click here to apply.

Keepers Quarters in Carbondale is looking to fill two positions. The restaurant needs a daytime busser and a part-time line cook. Experience is required for the cook position and both are available immediately. Applicants can find more information on their Facebook page or at the business on 817 South Illinois Avenue in Carbondale, IL.

The Jackson County Health Department has three positions to fill. Administrators are looking for a Breastfeeding Peer Counselor, Preparedness and Compliance Specialist, and a Director of Health Education. There is a November deadline for each of these positions. To apply, applicants submit a cover letter, résumé, and reference information to Tracy Hagston Jackson County Health Dept., P.O. Box 307, Murphysboro, IL 62966 or e-mail tracyh@jchdonline.org. To learn more about these positions call (618) 684-3143.