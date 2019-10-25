St. Louis area General Motors workers approve contract

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Striking workers at a General Motors plant in the St. Louis area have voted to approve the company's proposed contract.

United Auto Workers Local 2250 at a plant in Wentzville, Missouri, approved the contract Thursday. The local said on its website that 63.5% of production workers and 69.9% of skilled-trades workers voted in favor.

Workers across the nation are voting on the new four-year deal. Voting ends Friday. About 49,000 UAW workers went on strike against GM Sept. 16, crippling GM's U.S. factories and costing the company an estimated $2 billion.

As part of the tentative agreement, GM has committed to invest $1.5 billion in the Wentzville assembly plant. The facility would make the "next generation" of GM's midsize pickup trucks.

