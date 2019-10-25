Doctor who kept fetuses is vilified in life and death

By MICHAEL TARM

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Questions about why an abortion doctor kept over 2,000 sets of fetal remains at his Chicago-area home may never be fully answered.

There's no indication Ulrich Klopfer told others about his grim collection before he died at 79 last month.

Klopfer was one of the Midwest's most prolific abortion doctors and a target of weekly protests at his Indiana clinics. He was a combative figure, quick to shove demonstrators outside his clinic.

Some have theorized that he kept the remains because he was a hoarder, or was trying to save on disposal costs, or was hoping to torment his enemies after his death. But he may have taken the explanation to his grave.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.