Saturday washout with heavy rain possible

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Friday is a transition day ahead of a big rain maker set to impact the region on Saturday. 

For many, Friday will be a dry day, though rather gloomy with gray skies and temperatures only around 60. 

We're tracking a large storm system develop in eastern Texas that will begin to lift northward Friday night. At first, showers will spread into western Kentucky and the Missouri Bootheel Friday evening. By midnight, rain will moving north across the Ohio River and overspreading southern Illinois. 

The heaviest rain is expected Saturday morning through around lunch time. As the system begins to lift across the area, rain will gradually shift to the north and east. By Saturday evening, a few scattered showers may continue to linger around, but then clear out overnight. 

Sunday is the pick of the weekend and one of the best days in the forecast! 

We're tracking more rain chances next week and the coldest air of the season. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast this morning and meteorologist Jacie Brianne will have the latest updates on the weekend forecast tonight. 

