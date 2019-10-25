Buttigieg starting to pay price for success: More scrutiny - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Buttigieg starting to pay price for success: More scrutiny

Posted: Updated:

By THOMAS BEAUMONT
Associated Press

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - Pete Buttigieg is starting to pay the price of success.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor has glided through the Democratic presidential campaign, raising large sums of money and impressing voters in early states with his calm eloquence. Now he is facing sharper scrutiny.

Since the 37-year-old pointedly challenged Sen. Elizabeth Warren and others in last week's debate, Buttigieg has come under criticism for being too cozy with the powerful tech industry and faced renewed questions about his ability to attract black voters, a vital bloc of the Democratic base.

Buttigieg says the criticism is a sign he's "doing well."

And for a candidate with no experience on the national stage, he expresses confidence that his team is prepared for the attacks to come. Says Buttigieg: "We're ready for that."

