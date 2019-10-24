SCC to offer free drone class

If you've been interested in learning about flying a drone, you may want to attend one of three free courses on the subject at Shawnee Community College.
The popular elephants exhibit at the St. Louis Zoo will grow by one next year.
According to the Franklin County EMA, authorities have captured a man they had been searching for since he ran away from police Wednesday morning.
A Harrisburg native is using her story of addiction in hopes of raising awareness.
Students and faculty at SIU Carbondale hosted guest speakers today to recognize United Nations Day.
Saturday, October 26 you can try your hand at outrunning zombies, at the Night of the Living Dawg Zombie 5K.
In what may sound like a scene from a movie, officials are investigating an unusual hunting death, in which the very deer the man thought he killed, killed him.
A St. Louis University student in her early 20s is hospitalized in critical condition with what police now call "undetermined injuries" suffered near the central St. Louis campus.
We have a new WSIL-Banterra Player of the Week!
A 19-year-old man is charged in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in St. Louis County, the latest of many young victims of gun violence in the region.