SCC to offer free drone class - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SCC to offer free drone class

(WSIL) -- If you've been interested in learning about flying a drone, you may want to attend one of three free courses on the subject at Shawnee Community College (SCC).

The Drone Discovery Course is a free 1.5 hour class that will teach you the latest information on government requirements for operating drones. It is aimed at both commercial and recreational users.

The courses are being offered at time and locations listed below.

Metropolis Extension Center (5385 Industrial Park Dr.)

October 31: 5:30-7 p.m.

Anna Extension Center (1150 E. Vienna St.)

November 7: 5:30-7 p.m.

Main Campus (8364 Shawnee College Road, Ullin)

November 14: 5:30-7 p.m.

