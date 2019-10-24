Rani the Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo is expecting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rani the Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo is expecting

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: KTVI Courtesy: KTVI

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The popular elephants exhibit at the St. Louis Zoo will grow by one next year.

The zoo said Thursday that Rani, a 23-year-old Asian elephant, is pregnant and due to give birth next summer. The zoo's bull elephant, 26-year-old Raja, is the father.

Raja is among the most popular animals at the zoo. He was the first Asian elephant born there, in 1992. The calf will be his fifth offspring.

The zoo says elephant pregnancy lasts about 22 months. A newborn calf weighs up to 350 pounds. So far, the gender of the calf is unknown.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

