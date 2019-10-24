Harrisburg woman shares her story of addiction to raise awareness

CARRIER MILLS (WSIL) -- A Harrisburg native is using her story of addiction in hopes of raising awareness. Now nearly three years sober, Nicole Bryant, shared her story with students at Carrier Mills-Stonefort Elementary School Thursday.

Bryant says she was mentally, emotionally, and physically ill due to a drug addiction and an abusive relationship. Today she's able to smile but she recalls the horror of her situation.

Bryant says her addiction started after visiting her doctor, "I had a physician that put me on pain pills and he was over prescribing them and that addiction developed very quickly within nine months."

She says it was not long before she developed another addiction, "Then I was introduced to cocaine and a meth and then my life very quickly spiraled out of control and went into full-blown addiction."

Bryant's mom, Christy Hughes, says she never thought her intelligent daughter would fall into such a difficult time, "I've educated myself. I had to research cause in order to understand her and be about to help her I had to understand addiction."

Hughes says she made it her duty, not only to help her daughter, but also to prevent kids from becoming addicted.

Bryant says she's happy she can help raise awareness, "They're even smarter than you give them credit for. A lot of them are living though addiction through their parents they know other people."

If you or a loved one are seeking help with addiction, there's a free, confidential hotline. Substance abuse and mental health experts are there to help that number is 1 (800) 662-HELP (4357).