Cool and cloudy Friday, heavy rain on tap for the weekend

WSIL -- Light rain and cooler temperatures across the region today, thanks to a passing cold front. High temperatures were close to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday for some. 

Tonight will be very similar to what we saw today,  light rain/drizzle will linger overnight with low temperatures dipping into the 40s. Tomorrow will be another mostly cloudy day with high temperatures topping out in the upper 50s. While isolated light rain can't be ruled out during the day on Friday the chance is small. Our next big rain maker will start to make its way into the region late Friday night.  If you're planning on attending a Friday night football game you'll want to have the rain gear on standby. 

Saturday heavy and wide spread rain will make a soggy start to the weekend.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.  

