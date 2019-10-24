Get in the Halloween spirit with Zombie 5K at SIU

According to the Franklin County EMA, authorities have captured a man they had been searching for since he ran away from police Wednesday morning.
According to the Franklin County EMA, authorities have captured a man they had been searching for since he ran away from police Wednesday morning.
Saturday, October 26 you can try your hand at outrunning zombies, at the Night of the Living Dawg Zombie 5K.
Saturday, October 26 you can try your hand at outrunning zombies, at the Night of the Living Dawg Zombie 5K.
In what may sound like a scene from a movie, officials are investigating an unusual hunting death, in which the very deer the man thought he killed, killed him.
In what may sound like a scene from a movie, officials are investigating an unusual hunting death, in which the very deer the man thought he killed, killed him.
A St. Louis University student in her early 20s is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting near the central St. Louis campus.
A St. Louis University student in her early 20s is hospitalized in critical condition with what police now call "undetermined injuries" suffered near the central St. Louis campus.
We have a new WSIL-Banterra Player of the Week!
We have a new WSIL-Banterra Player of the Week!
Authorities have a person of interest in custody in the killing of a 17-year-old who is the latest victim of gun violence in the St. Louis area.
A 19-year-old man is charged in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in St. Louis County, the latest of many young victims of gun violence in the region.
The accident is under investigation by the coroner's office and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
The accident is under investigation by the coroner's office and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting the second death in the state related to vaping.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting the second death in the state related to vaping.
The IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show, which will reveal the brackets and first round match-ups of all 256 playoff qualifiers across eight classes, will air live 8-9 p.m. Saturday.
The IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show, which will reveal the brackets and first round match-ups of all 256 playoff qualifiers across eight classes, will air live 8-9 p.m. Saturday.
Three more people have been charged in what investigators say was a large-scale black market THC vape manufacturing operation in southeastern Wisconsin.
Three more people have been charged in what investigators say was a large-scale black market THC vape manufacturing operation in southeastern Wisconsin.