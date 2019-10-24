Get in the Halloween spirit with Zombie 5K at SIU

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Saturday, October 26 you can try your hand at outrunning zombies, at the Night of the Living Dawg Zombie 5K.

Organizers say you can run, or walk, past slow-moving zombie-like volunteers, on a scenic loop through SIU's Carbondale campus starting at 4:30 p.m.

Organizers say you can still register to run, or volunteer to be a zombie, or a Good Samaritan race guide. Entry is $20 per person.

Race Coordinator, Savanna Ashbaugh, says proceeds benefit the Saluki Strength Breast Cancer Scholarship Fund, "October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the scholarship group or committee does events all throughout the month of October, so we wanted to do our part and help give to that committee."

Runners also have a chance to win prizes. Organizers say the event will take place, rain or shine, with check-in beginning at 3 p.m.

You can register, and find more details here.