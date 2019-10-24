SIU recognizes United Nations Day

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Students and faculty at SIU Carbondale hosted guest speakers today to recognize United Nations Day.



Thursday's event focused on the United Nations "Sustainable Development Goals" such as fighting climate change, reducing poverty, and ending hunger. Attendees also discussed how our region can use the goals to further sustainability efforts locally.

Patrick Murphy, the SIU United Nations Association Vice President says everyone can contribute to greater sustainability, "Even on a local level, whether it be riding your bike to and from work, or just reducing the amount of waste that you produce, those have global impacts if everybody were to contribute to that."

Organizers say they are trying to convince people that small actions have both good and bad consequences globally.