SIU recognizes United Nations Day - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SIU recognizes United Nations Day

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Students and faculty at SIU Carbondale hosted guest speakers today to recognize United Nations Day.

Thursday's event focused on the United Nations "Sustainable Development Goals" such as fighting climate change, reducing poverty, and ending hunger. Attendees also discussed how our region can use the goals to further sustainability efforts locally.

Patrick Murphy, the SIU United Nations Association Vice President says everyone can contribute to greater sustainability, "Even on a local level, whether it be riding your bike to and from work, or just reducing the amount of waste that you produce, those have global impacts if everybody were to contribute to that."

Organizers say they are trying to convince people that small actions have both good and bad consequences globally.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.