Ex-cop accused in Laquan McDonald cover-up gets record wiped - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) - A former Chicago police detective who was acquitted of a cover-up in the 2014 fatal shooting of a black 17-year-old will have the accusation expunged from his record.

Cook County Circuit Judge LeRoy Martin Jr. on Thursday approved the petition filed by David March to expunge the conspiracy, obstruction of justice and official misconduct charges he faced. March resigned from the department in August 2016 after Chicago's inspector general's office recommended his firing.

March and two others were accused of conspiring to conceal what happened the night Laquan McDonald was shot to protect Officer Jason Van Dyke from prosecution.

Prosecutors highlighted discrepancies between dashcam video footage and the officers' reports.

Van Dyke was convicted last year of second-degree murder and aggravated battery and is serving a nearly seven-year prison sentence.

