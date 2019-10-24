Second vaping death reported in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting the second death in the state related to vaping. The person who died had recently vaped and was hospitalized with a severe lung injury.

At this time, a total of 153 people in Illinois, ranging in age from 13 to 66 years old, with a median age of 22, have experienced lung injuries after using e-cigarettes or vaping. IDPH is working with local health departments to investigate another 41 possible cases.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says:

IDPH is working closely with local health departments and the CDC to investigate these cases and share information with the public as quickly as possible. These illnesses are serious and concerning and new cases continue to be reported daily. At this time, there is not a single product or substance linked to all cases, so IDPH urges Illinoisans not to vape or use e-cigarettes products, especially illicit THC based products, while we continue to investigate this outbreak.

More than 80% of the cases in Illinois report recent use of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing products, primarily obtaining them from informal sources such as friends or on the street.

Additionally, almost half have also used nicotine-based products.

IDPH has submitted 54 products and devices to the FDA for testing since August and has received preliminary results for 17 samples. Initial results from the FDA for Illinois are similar to information previously reported nationwide. Of the samples submitted, vitamin E acetate was found in two of the samples with THC. The FDA continues to perform additional testing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) arrived in Illinois on August 20 to assist with the investigation. IDPH is also working with local health departments, other state health departments, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate the names and types of e-cigarettes, vaping products, and devices, as well as where they were obtained.

At this time, health officials have not identified the cause or causes of the lung injuries with the only commonality among all cases being patients report the use of vaping products, including e-cigarettes. No one device, compound, or ingredient has emerged as the cause of these illnesses to date; and it may be that there is more than one cause of this lung injury.

Cases have been reported in 33 counties statewide.

Affected individuals have experienced respiratory symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, and fatigue. Many have also experienced gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea. Symptoms worsened over a period of days or weeks before admission to the hospital.

A 2nd person in IL has now died from lung illness linked to vaping—we now have 34 deaths nationwide. For years, @US_FDA refused to regulate vaping products. Now 5M kids are hooked on e-cigs, and people are getting sick, & even dying. It's time to regulate these products. Today. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) October 24, 2019

This news comes as U.S. Senator Dick Durbing (D-IL) calls on the Trump Administration to move forward on its promise six weeks ago to remove e-cigarette flavors from market, including mint and menthol. The Administration has issued no final guidance despite initially saying that it would do so “within a couple weeks.”

In March, Durbin and Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), along with U.S. Representatives Diana DeGette (D-CO-01) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD-08), reintroduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation to crack down on kid-friendly flavorings in highly-addictive e-cigarettes and cigars.

The Stopping Appealing Flavors in E-Cigarettes for Kids (SAFE Kids) Act will place strong restrictions on e-cigarette flavorings and ban cigar flavorings altogether.