Suspect caught after eluding authorities for more than 24 hours

SESSER (WSIL) -- According to the Franklin County EMA, authorities have captured a man they had been searching for since he ran away from police Wednesday morning.

Anthony Lee Melvin, 43, of Du Quoin was wanted for pulling a knife on a Sesser Police officer and cutting that officer during a struggle.

Melvin led authorities on a two-county chase Wednesday night and much of the day Thursday before he was caught.