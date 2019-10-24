Suspect caught after eluding authorities for more than 24 hours

UPDATE: OCTOBER 24, 2019, 7:19 P.M.

PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- A Du Quoin man faces multiple charges in two counties following his arrest in rural Perry County.

Investigators responded to a residence on East Tamaroa Road where a man was banging on a woman's windows.

Authorities were able to locate and arrest 43-year-old Anthony Lee Melvin without incident.

Melvin had been on the run since Wednesday morning when Sesser police say he pulled a knife on an officer and cut the officer during a struggle.

He stole a vehicle and led police on a two-county chase between Franklin and Perry counties before eluding police Wednesday night.

News 3 followed authorities on the chase Thursday where police traveled through back roads, cornfields and wooded areas.

Investigators set a perimeter within a field located between Bluebird Road and East Tamaroa Road, blocking several entrances and exits in hopes of trapping the suspect.

At 3:15 p.m. police were alerted to a potential break-in at a home near the intersection of East Tamaroa Road and Collier Creek Road, inside the search area.

Authorities rushed to the home where Melvin was reportedly banging on the homeowner's windows and taken into custody.

Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis says Melvin was wanted in Perry County as a suspect in a diesel fuel theft case. They had been zeroing in on the suspect for more than a week.

Bareis says Melvin is suspected of stealing around 12-15 vehicles over the last three weeks.

"It's a real relief for our families and our community to know that they can go to bed tonight and not worrying about someone trying to break into their house," Bareis said.

Melvin will be lodged in Franklin County and is expected to face questioning on the diesel fuel and vehicle thefts.

Bareis will also work on contacting the victims whose vehicles were stolen.

ORIGINAL STORY

SESSER (WSIL) -- According to the Franklin County EMA, authorities have captured a man they had been searching for since he ran away from police Wednesday morning.

Anthony Lee Melvin, 43, of Du Quoin was wanted for pulling a knife on a Sesser Police officer and cutting that officer during a struggle.

Melvin led authorities on a two-county chase Wednesday night and much of the day Thursday before he was caught.