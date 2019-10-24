Deputy jailer busted for smuggling contraband to inmates

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- Five people-- including a jailer-- face drug and contraband charges following a joint investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department and McCracken County Regional Jail.

The investigation found that deputy jailer Raheem Tenner, 23, of Paducah (pictured upper left) had been smuggling tobacco, marijuana, prescription pills, cell phones, and other items into the jail for inmates in exchange for payment from people on the outside.

Two inmates, Shawn Sutton (pictured upper right), and Epionn Lee-McCampbell (pictured lower left) face charges for promoting contraband.

Two women were arrested for meeting Tenner with the intention of having him smuggle items inside the jail.

They are Savannah Sutton, 19, of Paducah, (no picture available) and Ricosha D. Young, 27, of Paducah (pictured lower right).

Savannah Sutton is charged with complicity to promoting contraband 2nd degree. Young is charged with several trafficking charges and resisting arrest among other charges.