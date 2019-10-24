Deputy jailer busted for smuggling contraband to inmates

The accident is under investigation by the coroner's office and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting the second death in the state related to vaping.
The IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show, which will reveal the brackets and first round match-ups of all 256 playoff qualifiers across eight classes, will air live 8-9 p.m. Saturday.
Three more people have been charged in what investigators say was a large-scale black market THC vape manufacturing operation in southeastern Wisconsin.
According to the Franklin County EMA, authorities have captured a man they had been searching for since he ran away from police Wednesday morning.
Authorities are searching for a man who assaulted a police officer in Sesser.
Five people-- including a jailer-- face drug and contraband charges following a joint investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department and McCracken County Regional Jail.
The McCracken County Humane Society is struggling after taking in 65 dogs in two days.
Dozens headed to SIU's Touch of Nature for a three-day music festival over the weekend.
The Massac County Sheriff's Department has arrested four people involved in an incident involving a robbery and discharged firearm.
