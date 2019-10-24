Board declines to endorse TIF funding for KC hotel project - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Board declines to endorse TIF funding for KC hotel project

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City, Missouri, board has recommended against public subsidies for a luxury hotel project that developers say is intended for "the Mercedes audience."

The Kansas City Star reports that members of the Kansas City Tax Increment Financing Commission Board voted 8-3 Thursday against a 23-year TIF agreement. The board only makes recommendations, but the negative vote means the project requires a supermajority of nine votes to win City Council approval.

Developers Whitney Kerr Sr. and Eric Holtze want to build a 145-room hotel near the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. They say Kansas City needs a top-of-the-line hotel to compete with other major American cities for top conventions and events.

New Democratic Mayor Quinton Lucas has been critical of incentives for new developments, especially for luxury projects.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.