St. Louis University student critically wounded in shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis University student critically wounded in shooting

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis University student in her early 20s is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting near the central St. Louis campus.

University officials have confirmed that the woman who was shot about 9:45 a.m. Thursday is a student. Her name has not been released. Police say she was shot multiple times.

Police found the injured woman in a parking garage driveway after responding to a call about a shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.