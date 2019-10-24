Illinois couple IDed as victims in parking garage plunge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois couple IDed as victims in parking garage plunge

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say the man and woman who died when their SUV plunged from the fourth floor of a downtown Indianapolis parking garage came from Illinois.

The Marion County Coroner's Office on Thursday identified the couple as 70-year-old Iristeen Hunt and 73-year-old Charles Hunt. The office hasn't said where in Illinois the couple lived.

The car plowed through the wall of the Market Square Center Garage just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, tumbling four floors before landing on its roof in an alley behind the City Market.

The couple died at the scene and a man who witnessed the plunge was treated for shock.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith (ryt) has said the woman was driving.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.