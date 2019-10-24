Middle schoolers suspended for 'fight club' - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Middle schoolers suspended for 'fight club'

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A suburban St. Louis school district has suspended seven middle school students for their involvement in what school officials are calling a "fight club."

KMOV-TV reports that videos of the fights were posted on social media and at least 10 Mehlville School District students were involved. Most attend Washington Middle School.

The mother of one of the boys says her son was suspended for six days. She believes the punishment is excessive because the students were mostly play-fighting.

School district officials aren't sure how many fights happened, but an assistant superintendent says no one was hurt.

Information from: KMOV-TV, http://www.kmov.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.