One dead, two injured in Williamson County accident

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- One person is dead and two others injured after a car accident late Wednesday night.

Authorities were called to a single car accident on Fowler School Road just west of Outlaw Road around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke says the car was traveling east on Fowler School Road when it left the road and rolled over. A backseat passenger, a 30-year-old man from Marion, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to Heartland Regional Medical Center, while a second passenger was flown to an Evansville, Indiana hospital for treatment.

The accident is under investigation by the coroner's office and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.