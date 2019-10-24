One dead, two injured in Williamson County accident - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

One dead, two injured in Williamson County accident

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- One person is dead and two others injured after a car accident late Wednesday night. 

Authorities were called to a single car accident on Fowler School Road just west of Outlaw Road around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke says the car was traveling east on Fowler School Road when it left the road and rolled over. A backseat passenger, a 30-year-old man from Marion, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver was taken to Heartland Regional Medical Center, while a second passenger was flown to an Evansville, Indiana hospital for treatment. 

The accident is under investigation by the coroner's office and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. 

