Four arrested following shots fired incident in rural Metropolis

The accident is under investigation by the coroner's office and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
The Massac County Sheriff's Department has arrested four people involved in an incident involving a robbery and discharged firearm.
MARION (WSIL) - An upcoming play is being shown in town, but it will not be held in a theater.
Pumpkins will be flying down Mill St. again for good a cause on Saturday, October 26.
A cold front is tracking towards our region that will bring a wind shift, slightly cooler temperatures, and a rain chance on Thursday with heavier rain expected Saturday
A 34-year-old man died earlier this week, after falling down steps while entering a local bar.
Authorities are searching for a man who assaulted a police officer in Sesser.
The 97th Pinckneyville Mardi Gras begins Friday, October 25 and this year's celebration will have an 'I Love the 80s' theme.
The Carbondale Fire Department continues to investigate a massive fire at a mansion Tuesday night.
The Union County Hospital will offer 3D mammography imaging tests.
