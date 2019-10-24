Four arrested following shots fired incident in rural Metropolis

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Massac County Sheriff's Department has arrested four people involved in an incident involving a robbery and discharged firearm.

According to a press release, Massac County deputies were called to the area of U.S. Highway 45 North and Liberty Ridge Road for a disturbance involving a gun being fired on Tuesday.

When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered one individual was holding a shotgun and the three others had fled the area on foot.

Deputies were told that one of the individuals on scene had been robbed of money, causing the disturbance. Shots had been fired by one of the people that fled. come from someone who had fled.

Authorities found a firearm that appeared to have been recently fired and after a search that included a Metropolis Police K-9, three people were located at a nearby residence.

Police found two guns, a bat, and ammunition believed to have been involved in the incident. After completing interviews and collecting evidence, the Massac County Sheriff's Department arrested and charged four people.

Dalton Bryant, 19, of Metropolis has been charged with robbery, reckless discharge of a firearm, obstructing justice, mob action, and not having a FOID card.

Barbara Stubblefield, 39, of Metropolis has been charged with mob action and not having a FOID card.





Eric Kimmins,44, of Metropolis has been charged with aggravated assault, mob action, and not having a FOID card.

Justin Watts,20, of Metropolis has been charged with mob action.

