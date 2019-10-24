Chicago man kills stun gun-wielding man who broke into home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago man kills stun gun-wielding man who broke into home

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say a man has killed an intruder who broke into his apartment.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has identified the slain intruder as 51-year-old Derek Carson of Douglas Park.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene, but his cause of death is unknown and under investigation.

Police say Carson broke into the West Side apartment through a rear window about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday and was confronted by the 39-year-old resident, and the two began fighting.

Police say the resident was shocked with a stun gun and bitten during the struggle and was treated for scratches, bite marks and stun gun injuries.

Police said there are no pending charges against the apartment dweller.

