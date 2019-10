CARTERVILLE -- (WSIL) The Village of Royalton is planning some spooky Halloween festivities.

The community is having a Haunted Hayride. The hayride will start at 100 N. Meadow Street and begin taking people at Dusk. Concessions will also be available and rides are $10.00.

For more information call (618) 922-6000 or (618) 513-5718.