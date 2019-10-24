Saturday likely to be a washout with heavy rain

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold front is tracking towards our region that will bring a wind shift, slightly cooler temperatures, and a rain chance on Thursday.

As the cold front moves through Thursday morning, winds will turn to the north. We're tracking a few showers back into southwest Missouri that are tracking this way. Light showers will move in Thursday afternoon, primarily focused in southwest Illinois and the St. Francois Mountains of southeast Missouri.

By the evening, any showers still hanging around will dissipate quickly. While an isolated shower or patchy drizzle is possible Friday, the threat for rain is very low.

Saturday brings the big change in the forecast this week. A storm system is set to ride up the Mississippi River Saturday morning. Rain will spread into the region through the early morning and settle in for much of the day. We expect the heaviest rain to fall in western Kentucky with 1.5 to 2.5 inches likely. Farther west in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, rainfall amounts are expected 1 to 1.5 inches.

A few showers may linger into Saturday night, but by Sunday, rain is out of here and sunshine will make a return.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen is tracking the very latest in the forecast on News 3.