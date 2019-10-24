1 in custody in killing of 17-year-old in St. Louis suburb - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

1 in custody in killing of 17-year-old in St. Louis suburb

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have a person of interest in custody in the killing of a 17-year-old who is the latest victim of gun violence in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis County Police said in a news release that officers found the teen in an alley in the suburb of Jennings around 1 p.m. Wednesday while responding to a report of a shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The release says he had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

The name of the teen wasn't immediately released, and police didn't provide information about a motive. About two dozen children have died in gun-related incidents this year in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson is sending state troopers to help fight violent crime.

