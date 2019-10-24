3 more people charged in Wisconsin THC vape manufacturing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3 more people charged in Wisconsin THC vape manufacturing

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Three more people have been charged in what investigators say was a large-scale black market THC vape manufacturing operation in southeastern Wisconsin.

The three are among eight people accused of manufacturing the THC vapes in Kenosha County. Court documents say the business had 10 workers and produced 4,000 to 5,000 vape cartridges a day that two brothers, 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines and 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines, were selling in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota.

The brothers and their mother, 43-year-old Courtney Huffhines, pleaded not guilty Wednesday when Daniel Graumenz, Wesley Webb and Tarail King were charged in the case. Court records do not list defense attorneys.

Prosecutors say the Huffhines operated the business from a condominium in Bristol, their mother's real estate office in Union Grove and their home in Paddock Lake.

