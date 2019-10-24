Pets of the Week: October 24, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- There are five dogs in need of a forever home in this edition of Pets of the Week.

Meet Neeko. He was born on December 23, 2018, and weighs about 10 lbs. This beautiful boy has one blue eye and one brown eye. He is neutered and ready to go to his new home. If you are interested in Neeko, he is at PAWS' Place Adoption Center in Anna.

This guy needs a name and a home. He is 4-years-old and friendly with other dogs and people. You can meet him at Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon.

Sky is next on the list. He is a Siberian Husky with very high energy, so he needs an active family. He is about 2-years-old and very friendly. To adopt Sky, contact Union County Animal Control in Cobden

There is another pooch on the list who needs a name and home. He is a very sweet Lab about 3-4-years-old. His adoption fee is $175 and that includes his neuter. You can meet him at Saline County Animal Control in Harrisburg, The shelter is full so he is urgent.

Lastly, is Emma. She is a 2-year-old Pit-mix who is good with kids and other dogs. Emma is heartworm negative, fully vaccinated, and loves to go on walks and play. If you are interested in this beauty, she's at Herrin Animal Control.