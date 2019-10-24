Funds from play 'Doubt: A Parable' go to Goddard Chapel in Marion

An upcoming play is being shown in town, but it will not be held in a theater.

It's called 'Doubt: A Parable' and performance will take place at the Goddard Chapel in Rose Hill Cemetery.

According to Wildflower Incorporated website it's called site-specific performance.

"Site-specific theatre is any type of theatrical production designed to be performed at a unique, specially adapted location other than a standard theatre," the site explains. "This specific site either may be originally built without any intention of serving theatrical purposes."

Half of the profits raised from the play will go back to preserving the historic Goddard Chapel or you can donate directly via a GoFundMe campaign.

Short Synopsis:

In this brilliant and powerful drama, Sister Aloysius, a Bronx school principal, takes matters into her own hands when she suspects the young Father Flynn of improper relations with one of the male students.

The play is being held on November 1-3 with tickets costing $15.

For more information, click here.