The Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race returns - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

The Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race returns

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE -- Pumpkins will be flying down Mill St. again for good a cause on Saturday, October 26.

Rotary Club of Carbondale Breakfast has teamed up with Carbondale Main Street to raise money with the 7th annual Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race. A portion of the money raised will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale the Women's Center, The Rotary Dictionary Project, and Good Samaritan House.

The race will be held at the Mill Street underpass, with registration at 1 p.m. and the races starting at 2 p.m. In addition to the races, Carbondale Community Arts will be hosting a costume contest.

This year the honorary judge/pumpkin smasher will be 2019 Hammer Toss World Champion Deanna Price. Pumpkins deemed as "cheaters" will be smashed by Price with a wooden mallet.

A complete list of rules for building a racer and competing can be found here.

