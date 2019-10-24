In-person absentee voting open statewide in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

In-person absentee voting open statewide in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's top elections official says absentee voting is open statewide ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says all counties were required to open in-person absentee voting no later than Oct. 18. She says eligible voters who won't be able to vote at the polls on Election Day can vote absentee ahead of time, either in-person or by mail.

To be qualified to vote by in-person absentee ballot, a voter must be:

Out of the county on Election Day.

Advanced in age, disabled or ill.

A military member, their dependents or an overseas citizen.

A student or resident who temporarily resides outside the county.

Someone who has surgery scheduled that will require hospitalization on Election Day, or their spouse.

A pregnant woman in her third trimester.

