Man dies after falling at bar - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man dies after falling at bar

(WSIL) -- A 34-year-old man died earlier this week, after falling down steps while entering a local bar.

According to the Jackson County Coroner, Clayton J. Parker fell down 6 steps, hitting the back of his head on the ground Sunday, October 20 evening around 10:30 p.m. He suffered severe head trauma and died from those injuries Monday, October 21 just after 1 p.m.

The Carbondale Police Department investigated the incident and revealed his injuries were accidental in nature.

