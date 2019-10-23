Man dies after falling at bar

A 34-year-old man died earlier this week, after falling down steps while entering a local bar.
Authorities are searching for a man who assaulted a police officer in Sesser.
The 97th Pinckneyville Mardi Gras begins Friday, October 25 and this year's celebration will have an 'I Love the 80s' theme.
The Carbondale Fire Department continues to investigate a massive fire at a mansion Tuesday night.
The Union County Hospital will offer 3D mammography imaging tests.
A local driver's education teacher says her class is hard work, but prepares young drivers for the road.
The Salvation Army says that 1,000 pounds usually lasts about one third of the month's pantries.
The IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show, which will reveal the brackets and first round match-ups of all 256 playoff qualifiers across eight classes, will air live 8-9 p.m. Saturday.
The U.S. House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill which expands on a 2010 law and makes certain types of animal cruelty a federal felony.
The Kentucky State Police is asking for your help to solve a cold case murder.
