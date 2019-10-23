Cooler temperatures and the chance for rain are around the corner

WSIL -- Sunny skies and above normal temperatures were around for our Wednesday but the changes will make their way into the area by tomorrow.

Tonight will stay quiet with lows in the upper 40s tomorrow morning but cloud cover will be on the increase. Our next cold front will make its way into the region tomorrow making for a chilly and dreary Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies and very light rain/drizzle will be possible but no significant accumulation is expected. High temperatures will be quite a bit cooler, topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Our next chance for wide spread rain will make its way into the region on Saturday. The first half of the weekend looks a bit soggy!

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.