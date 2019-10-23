Missouri man accused of mutilating cat at restaurant - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri man accused of mutilating cat at restaurant

Posted: Updated:

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man accused of mutilating a cat in a fast-food restaurant restroom is facing animal abuse and property damage charges.

WDAF-TV reports that court documents show 19-year-old Tanner Maggard had worked at an Arby's in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit but was fired in June. Police say Maggard entered the restaurant Saturday, placed an order and went into the men's restroom. They say that when Maggard came out, he said to the manager, "Oh, I see you remodeled the bathroom."

Police say the manager found the remains of a cat that had been mutilated and decapitated on a changing table for infants.

Maggard does not have an attorney listed who could comment on his behalf.

Information from: WDAF-TV, http://www.wdaftv4.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.