House passes bipartisan bill making 'abhorrent' acts of animal c

House passes bipartisan bill making 'abhorrent' acts of animal cruelty a federal felony

(WSIL) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill which expands on a 2010 law and makes certain types of animal cruelty a federal felony.

The so-called "pact act" specifically bans crushing, burning, drowning and impaling animals, among other things. It would also allow officials to go after suspected animal abusers who cross state lines.

But according to its co-sponsor, Republican Congressman Vern Buchanan, it would also close a big loophole.

His office says the bill would specifically ban animal cruelty recorded on video. Previous laws have de-legalized creating and selling those videos, but not the acts of cruelty in them.

Buchanan's co-sponsor, Democrat Ted Deutch, says the legislation sends a clear message that our society does not accept animal cruelty.

