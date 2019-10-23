House passes bipartisan bill making 'abhorrent' acts of animal cruelty a federal felony

The Salvation Army says that 1,000 pounds usually lasts about one third of the month's pantries.
The Salvation Army says that 1,000 pounds usually lasts about one third of the month's pantries.
The Carbondale Fire Department continues to investigate a massive fire at a mansion Tuesday night.
The Carbondale Fire Department continues to investigate a massive fire at a mansion Tuesday night.
The IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show, which will reveal the brackets and first round match-ups of all 256 playoff qualifiers across eight classes, will air live 8-9 p.m. Saturday.
The IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show, which will reveal the brackets and first round match-ups of all 256 playoff qualifiers across eight classes, will air live 8-9 p.m. Saturday.
The U.S. House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill which expands on a 2010 law and makes certain types of animal cruelty a federal felony.
The U.S. House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill which expands on a 2010 law and makes certain types of animal cruelty a federal felony.
The Kentucky State Police is asking for your help to solve a cold case murder.
The Kentucky State Police is asking for your help to solve a cold case murder.
Authorities are searching for a man who assaulted a police officer in Sesser.
Authorities are searching for a man who assaulted a police officer in Sesser.
Marion Fire Department and Ameren personnel were called to the jail Wednesday morning after some staff and inmates complained of symptoms.
Marion Fire Department and Ameren personnel were called to the jail Wednesday morning after some staff and inmates complained of symptoms.
Macy’s is holding a national hiring event Thursday, October 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Macy’s is holding a national hiring event Thursday, October 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has laid out his top priorities if Kentucky voters give him a second term in next month's election.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has laid out his top priorities if Kentucky voters give him a second term in next month's election.
Two people face 43 counts of animal cruelty 2nd degree each after animal control officers found 43 Chihuahua dogs, three of which were dead.
Two people face 43 counts of animal cruelty 2nd degree each after animal control officers found 43 Chihuahua dogs, three of which were dead.