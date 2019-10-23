House passes bipartisan bill making 'abhorrent' acts of animal cruelty a federal felony

(WSIL) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill which expands on a 2010 law and makes certain types of animal cruelty a federal felony.

The so-called "pact act" specifically bans crushing, burning, drowning and impaling animals, among other things. It would also allow officials to go after suspected animal abusers who cross state lines.

But according to its co-sponsor, Republican Congressman Vern Buchanan, it would also close a big loophole.

The U.S. House just passed the #PACT Act, legislation that I introduced with my colleague @RepTedDeutch to criminalize animal abuse. This important piece of legislation would make animal cruelty a federal offense. Great news for my fellow animal lovers! pic.twitter.com/fK4qAppXnK — Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) October 22, 2019

His office says the bill would specifically ban animal cruelty recorded on video. Previous laws have de-legalized creating and selling those videos, but not the acts of cruelty in them.

Buchanan's co-sponsor, Democrat Ted Deutch, says the legislation sends a clear message that our society does not accept animal cruelty.