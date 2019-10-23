IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show to air Saturday on WSIL

(WSIL) -- A longstanding IHSA tradition gets a new home, and a new twist, as the IHSA prepares to unveil its 2019 IHSA Football Playoff Pairings on Saturday, October 26.



The IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show, which will reveal the brackets and first round match-ups of all 256 playoff qualifiers across eight classes, will air live 8-9 p.m. Saturday on statewide television via the IHSA’s new TV Network partnership with Quincy Media Inc.



“High school football in Illinois is appointment viewing and the IHSA Football Playoff Pairings show tees off the championship season,” said Quincy Media Regional Vice President Jim McKernan. “Quincy Media is proud to bring this important show to Illinois viewers and fans of the best high school football in the land!”

“October 26 has been circled on the calendars of high school football players, coaches and fans since August,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “We are excited to be partnering with Quincy Media on the annual playoff pairing show. Releasing the pairings through this show has become a special tradition, and thanks to the amazing TV network Quincy Media has put together, we are confident more fans in Illinois will be able to find it than ever before.”

HOW TO WATCH

IHSA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRING SHOW

8 p.m. Saturday, October 26

H&I (Heroes & Icons)

Antenna: Channel 3.2

Mediacom: Channel 125

Charter/Spectrum: Channel 171

Comcast: Channel 236 or 1191

Ballard: Channel 11