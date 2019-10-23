Union County Hospital offers 3D mammography

ANNA (WSIL) -- The Union County Hospital will offer 3D mammography imaging tests.

The technology provides enhanced diagnostic capabilities, higher quality images and increased patient comfort. Detailed photos of a patient's breast tissue will help determine a more accurate diagnosis.

“We are pleased to provide this level of technology to our patients. This has been made possible by a generous donation from the Union County Hospital District who has always been interested in promoting the health of our community,” said Jim Farris, CEO of Union County Hospital.

A 3D mammography machine examines breast tissue through x-ray imaging. Mammography is commonly used to check for breast cancer in individuals who may have no signs or symptoms the disease.