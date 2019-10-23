Food donations from last week's Sack Hunger are already running low

MARION (WSIL) -- This fall's Sack Hunger food drives have brought in thousands of pounds of food for local pantries. But the Salvation Army says those donations, are already gone.

"People don't understand that this food will be done by the holidays. This collection, which was phenomenal, will be gone before Thanksgiving even arrives," said Salvation Army spokesperson, Cami Horn.

The pantry was one of three pantries that each received 1,000 pounds of food at the Marion Kroger. Horn says 1,000 pounds usually lasts about one third of the month.

Pantry workers say they have the greatest need during the summer when children are not getting breakfasts and lunches at school.

Horn reminds people that if you can't donate to Sack Hunger, you can always take items to your local pantry.